Man charged after Whiteville woman found dead

Whiteville, NC – A Bladenboro man is charged with murder after a 19-year-old woman was killed this week.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10,000 block of James B White Highway S. on Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, deputies spotted Monalisa McMillian, 19, dead near the highway.

Detectives learned that McMillian was a passenger in a vehicle driven by William Jocoby Singletary, 29.

According to a news release, McMillian and Singletary argued. McMillian was shot and had additional trauma to her body.

After Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators interviewed Singletary, he was arrested and charged with Murder.

He was also charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

Singletary was transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629 or

Det. Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.