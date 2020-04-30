Owner of Causeway Cafe in Wrightsville Beach dies

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The man described as the “voice heard around Wrightsville Beach” has reportedly died.

Causeway Cafe Owner Dave Monaghan recently passed away, according to a Facebook post by the former restaurant.

- Advertisement -

“He was a beloved father, husband, and friend,” the post wrote. “He will be greatly missed. We will announce service plans at a future date.”

Causeway Cafe was open in Wrightsville Beach for more than 30 years. It closed in November 2018.

In an interview with WWAY in 2016, Monaghan gave us a look back on the decades in business.