Three charged after toddler severely beaten in Columbus County

Hallsboro, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County toddler has suffered permanent injuries after it was beaten last month, now three people face charges.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were contacted on March 9 concerning a 14 month old child that was a patient at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The child was receiving medical treatment for major trauma.

An investigator with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and a Social Worker from Columbus County Department of Social Services traveled to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to begin an investigation.

When they arrived, they learned the child had both arms and legs broken, the child’s body had extensive bruising, and had extreme head trauma, resulting in extensive brain injuries.

The child was flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. At Chapel Hill, the child underwent multiple surgeries in an attempt to save its life. The sheriff’s office said the child survived but has suffered permanent, debilitating injuries.

During the investigation, CCSO and DSS interviewed those who were at the home when the injuries happened. Investigators searched two homes on Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro.

Henry Kendrell Robinson, 27, was at one of the homes. Robinson was found to be in the possession of a stolen firearm. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and received a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Jeanne Spaulding, 48, Kayla Michelle Evers, 26, and Parker Delane Spaulding, 24, were in the residence and responsible for the care/supervision of the child at the time of the incident.

Investigators say these individuals willfully committed and/or grossly, negligently omitted acts resulting in the extensive trauma to the 14 month old child, by applying extreme physical pressure to the child’s body.

On April 29, Spaulding, Evers, and Spaulding were arrested and charged with felony Negligent Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Injury.

They were processed at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where they were all held on a $250,000.00 bond.

Jeanne Spaulding was not photographed at the time of her arrest, due to a medical incident preventing same.