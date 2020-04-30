Total COVID-19 cases rise above 10,500 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, there were 10,509 cases in North Carolina and at least 378 deaths. 546 people are currently hospitalized. 128,036 tests have been performed so far.

Columbus County is reporting a total of 141 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, atleast 12 people have recovered and nine people have died. Dozens of the cases are connection to nursing homes.

There have been 80 confirmed total cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County and three deaths. Atleast 56 people have recovered.

Brunswick County has 43 confirmed cases, 32 of which have recovered. Four people have died, two are county residents and the other two were visiting the county. There are ten cases involving non-residents testing positive for COVID-19 while visiting Brunswick County. Five of those are considered recovered cases and three has transferred monitoring to their home county.