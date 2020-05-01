Carolina Beach to open some public lots, allow fishing starting Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is going to allow fishing on the beach strand and will open some of its public parking lots starting Monday.

The location of which lots will open will be announced on Monday, Mayor Leann Pierce wrote in a letter to residents.

The town still encourages all beach goers to continue practicing social distancing

and other safety measures recommended by the CDC.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone for your support and cooperation during this crisis,” Pierce said. “We appreciate the sacrifices made by many during this time. Please have patience a little longer as we work through our phases of re-opening Carolina Beach.”