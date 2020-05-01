High school seniors in Brunswick County protest graduation ceremony changes

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — High school seniors from across Brunswick County came together Friday evening in protest of the school system’s new plan for graduation.

According to the school system’s website, Brunswick County’s new plan for graduation includes it being done in small groups, with students being handed diplomas at each school.

Part of the latest plan includes the ceremonies being recorded and edited by a production crew. Those video would be aired on TV and Youtube, with prerecorded speeches and special guests in the final videos.

On Friday evening, students organized at Ocean Isle Beach Park, marching through the park and waving signs against the decision to alter the ceremony, preferring to move a full graduation to a later date.

The high school seniors would also like their ideas to be incorporated into the graduation plans.

“I really appreciate the county trying to put something together for us,” says Keyon Berenji, protest organizer and West Brunswick High School senior. “As people, we feel as if there’s other ways to do this. To do the graduation to where we can all embrace each other.”

Brunswick County Schools says more details will come in the days and weeks ahead as they continue to put together the graduation ceremony plans and adapt to the orders of governor Cooper and state health officials.

