Kure Beach Pier reopens to the public

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–The Kure Beach Pier had been closed down since 19th due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that’s no longer the case. The pier opened it’s gates this morning with anglers waiting in line.

“We were counting down the days and holding our breath, but it’s finally open,”said Pier angler Lori Hallman. “We couldn’t be happier!”

The pier has put restrictions and guidelines in place to follow state orders. The operating hours have now been changed to 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m, with those out on the pier Friday praising management for finding a way to reopen in a safe manner.

“I think Mike, Paul, Woody, and the whole gang have done a fantastic job with this,”says Hallman. “They laid out the rules and it looks like everyone has been sticking to them.”

Kure Beach residents say it has provided them with some relief walking out onto the pier, after spending more than a month cooped up at home.

“At this point you’ve done all your projects, I’ve painted the house a little bit, I’ve cleaned everything,”says Kure Beach resident Terry McHugh. “Now it’s time to enjoy the outdoors and the fishing pier. It really is a nice place to spend the day at.”

Those using the pier don’t think it will be a problem following CDC guidelines and the six-foot social distancing restrictions. They say in fact it’s fairly easy to do, while still enjoying what the fishing pier has to offer to the community.

“Fishing you don’t want to be right next to anyone anyhow, you’ll get lines crossed and everything else,”said McHugh. “So, spacing on the pier is not going to be a issue I don’t think at all.”

They say the pier opening to the town on Friday is exactly what they needed.

“You can come out here and breathe the fresh air,”says Hallman. “It is much needed and at the right time.”