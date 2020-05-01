Gym owner given misdemeanor for opening during stay-at-home order

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A gym owner in New Hanover County is facing a misdemeanor for opening his gym during the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

Muscleworx Fitness Center owner Jason Morgan opened the gym on Thursday.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Morgan was cited Friday morning for being open. Brewer said Morgan was given a misdemeanor in violation of the governor’s order.

Brewer said if Morgan chooses to open again, he could face more penalties.

Morgan said after being repeatedly denied federal assistance, he had no choice but to open.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told WWAY on Thursday they would not investigate unless a formal complaint is filed.

People were using the gym Thursday throughout the day while the owner implemented safety measures including temperature checks.

Morgan’s attorney Barry Henline says the governor’s order violates the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Brewer said Morgan will have to go to court over the charge.