Man breaks into at Captain Bill’s Backyard Grill

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Captain Bill’s Backyard Grill on Market Street was broken into early Thursday morning.

Wilmington Police responded to the restaurant at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found that two interior doors were kicked open to gain entry to the office, and the following was missing: a safe with cash, power tools, alcohol, and office equipment. All stolen property was recovered nearby.

Levi Dean Pierce, 32, was arrested and charged with felony Breaking or Entering and Injury to Personal Property. He was given a $1,000 bond.