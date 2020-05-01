May brings reopenings around the globe as virus toll climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — May is bringing cautious reopenings from coronavirus lockdowns, from Beijing’s Forbidden city to shopping malls in Texas, as the grim toll from the pandemic ticks higher.

Many communities are inching toward normalcy without certainty over whether they’ve vanquished viral outbreaks.

Bleak economic figures raise pressure on leaders to end shutdowns: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surpassed a staggering 30 million and Europe’s economy shrank a record 3.8% as lockdowns froze businesses.

In the U.S., where large numbers of people are still dying from COVID-19, health officials are warning of a second wave of infection and some fear going back to work.