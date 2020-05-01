North Carolina police rule toddler’s death was homicide

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina police department says it is investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy as a homicide.

News sources report that Greenville police said in a news release that Isiah Gillis was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center with a serious head injury on April 2. Officers were dispatched to the hospital after the Pitt County Department of Social Services reported a potential case of child abuse.

- Advertisement -

Gillis later died as a result of the injury, although the department did not say on what day. Police said the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide.