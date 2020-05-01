Phase 1 of North Carolina’s reopening plan could start next week

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Health officials in North Carolina are increasingly confident that Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan could start next week. So, what would change in North Carolinians’ daily lives?

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave the update at a briefing Friday afternoon, where they also announced a new COVID-19 tracking tool that allows users to see coronavirus cases by zip code.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says although we’re not ready to completely reopen, the state is making significant progress.

“As I look at the data, I remain optimistic the trends will be stable enough to move us into Phase 1 next week,” she said.

Phase 1 doesn’t look too different from how we’re currently operating.

The stay at home order will stay in place along with group gathering limits, but more retail businesses can reopen.

“As we look forward to this month of May, that means moving forward gradually,” Cohen said.

To move on to Phase 2, Cohen says it will take at least two more weeks.

In Phase 2, the stay at home order will be lifted and restaurants, bars, places of worship and other entertainment venues can reopen at a limited capacity.

“We are putting ourselves in the best position possible for when we can ease those restrictions,” Cohen said.

To get to Phase 3, where the capacity for businesses and gatherings can be raised, North Carolina will have to be in Phase 2 for at least four weeks.

But Cohen says it all depends on testing, cases and hospitalizations.

“We’re going to have to be smart to keep our families and our communities safe, and do all the things we can,” she said.