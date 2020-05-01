Seymour Johnson Air Force Base honors COVID-19 Responders with flyover

NEW HANOVER, NC (WWAY) — The Seymour Johnson Air Force Base flew over Eastern North Carolina on Friday to honor health care workers helping in the fight against the coronavirus.
Team Seymour’s F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing did a low altitude flyover to honor and support those working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The hospital went live on Facebook to show the flyover as it was happening. You can see four fighter jets fly over the hospital
Some residents were able to observe the tribute from the safety of their own neighborhoods. Jeanine Gaskins sent us pictures and videos of the flyover. She said she was able to see it from the Jacksonville mall parking lot in Onslow County.
In a post on Facebook, New Hanover Regional Medical Center asked those who wished to see the flyover, to not come to hospital grounds. “This will impede the flow of emergency traffic or negatively impact patients and employees who need parking spaces.”
If you could not view the flyover form your location, NHRMC posted the video it on their Facebook page.