Seymour Johnson Air Force Base honors COVID-19 Responders with flyover

NEW HANOVER, NC (WWAY) — The Seymour Johnson Air Force Base flew over Eastern North Carolina on Friday to honor health care workers helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

Team Seymour’s F-15E Strike Eagles from the 4th Fighter Wing did a low altitude flyover to honor and support those working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

- Advertisement -

The hospital went live on Facebook to show the flyover as it was happening. You can see four fighter jets fly over the hospital