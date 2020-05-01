Shallotte shines bright to honor the West Brunswick High School Class of 2020

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — West Brunswick High School and the town of Shallotte lit up the community on Friday night with Trojan pride to celebrate the graduation Class of 2020.

They school lit up their lights at the Trojan athletic facilities. They even had a little help from their neighbors as homes all across the town turned on their outside lights for 20 minutes to honor the seniors that have had to miss out on so much in their final year of high school.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that the state’s schools will continue learning remotely for the remainder of the academic calendar year.