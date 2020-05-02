Access of Wilmington parades love across the Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drive-by parades are becoming a new trend in Wilmington, but this weekend’s procession wasn’t a way to say “thank you,” but, instead, “we miss you.”

Access of Wilmington organized its first “Friendship Parade” Saturday with stops at group homes in the Wilmington area, according to Organization Secretary Laura Kay Berry.

- Advertisement -

Berry says the group offers recreational activities for those with disabilities including veterans, but coronavirus restrictions has shifted all programs from the field to online. Berry says this group has made a lasting impact on her family. Her son has autism.

“I am blown away by the opportunities here,” Berry said. “The very first time ever we were able to go kayaking as a family, participate in surf camp and do these activities we’d never done before. The staff, participants and the families are all so supportive and it really truly is an Access family.”

Berry says a mix of Miracle League players, staff and board members wanted the participants to know they are loved, missed and valued.

“We wanted our participants to know that we love them,” Berry said. “We are thinking of them. If we can’t be together in person, we want to continue our programming but we want them to know they’re valued and we miss them.”