As people flock to beaches and parks, SC virus cases climb

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — People in South Carolina are flocking to state parks and beaches as the state prepares to end its coronavirus stay at home order.

The parks were reopened Friday after more than a month, and many reported full parking lots Saturday. Beach webcams showed hundreds of people sunbathing, tossing footballs or playing in the surf along the Grand Strand, where hotels were reopened Friday.

- Advertisement -

But the number of coronavirus cases keeps climbing. South Carolina reported 226 additional cases on Saturday. It was the third time this week more than 200 new cases have been reported in one day.