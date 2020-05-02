Local church feeds community with free Boston butt

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One local church is feeding the community, one Boston butt at a time. St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Carolina Beach gave away 120 fully-cooked Boston butts Saturday for free to anyone in need.

President of Methodist Men at St. Paul’s Methodist Church Jerry Leeman says, in the past, this event was a fundraiser to pay off the newly built and state-of-the-art fellowship hall. This year was different. All Boston butts were free. Donations were accepted and Leeman says the money will be given to the help center on Pleasure Island.

He says it was difficult to find the meat.

“We had a hard time,” Leeman said. “We didn’t think we’d actually be able to get enough meat. We had to search around to find a supplier that could get us 120 pieces of meat.”

Leeman says they were finally able to locate a supplier in Willard, North Carolina.

“So, I called up our treasurer and asked them, if we had enough money in our treasury cause we’ve been moving the money to the building fund and we had the money,” Leeman said. “I sent a note out to the men …and all the feedback I got was positive.. ‘Yes let’s go ahead and do this.'”

Leeman says all men and women volunteering were required to wear gloves, masks and practice social distancing when packaging the cooked meat.