NC General Assembly passes $1.5 billion COVID-19 recovery bill

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Saturday, the North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed COVID-19 relief bill that spends and reserves nearly $1.5 billion.

The spending plan lays the groundwork for moving the state forward and responding to the economic and human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill addresses both immediate needs, like purchasing personal protective equipment, and long-term research and development to fight the virus.

This relief bill includes the following: Broadband Connectivity: $9 million Support for Education Communities: School Nutrition – $75 million Summer Learning Programs – $70 million K-12 Connectivity – $11 million K-12 Devices for Students – $30 million Student Health – $10 million Community Colleges – $25 million UNC Flexibility Funding – $44.4 million Assistance for Private Colleges – $20 million Department of Health and Human Services: Testing, Tracing and Trends – $25 million Enhanced Public Health Capacity – $20 million Enhanced Behavioral Health – $20 million Rural and Underserved Communities – $50 million Food, Safety, Shelter, Foster and Child Care: $27.5 million Financial Support for Assisted Living Facilities: $25 million N.C. Medical School Research Fund: UNC School of Public Health/NC Collaboratory: $29 million Duke University Human Vaccine Institute: $15 million ECU Brody School of Medicine: $15 million Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine: $6 million Wake Forest University Health Services: $20 million North Carolina Hospitals: Rural Hospitals: $65 million Teaching Hospitals Relief Fund: $15 million General Hospital Relief Fund: $15 million Local Government Assistance: $150 million Providers and Emergency Responders: Enhanced PPE and Sanitation Supplies – $50 million Association of Community Health Centers: $5 million Prescriptions for Indigent and Uninsured: $1.5 million Free and Charitable Clinics: $5 million Small Business Assistance Loans: $125 million State Government Operations: $85 million Transportation Operations: $300 million Tourism Industry Support: $5 million

Governor Roy Cooper addressed the passage of the relief bills with the following statement: “I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon.”