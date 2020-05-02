NC General Assembly passes $1.5 billion COVID-19 recovery bill

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Saturday, the North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed COVID-19 relief bill that spends and reserves nearly $1.5 billion.
The spending plan lays the groundwork for moving the state forward and responding to the economic and human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill addresses both immediate needs, like purchasing personal protective equipment, and long-term research and development to fight the virus.
This relief bill includes the following:
Broadband Connectivity: $9 million
Support for Education Communities:
School Nutrition – $75 million
Summer Learning Programs – $70 million
K-12 Connectivity – $11 million
K-12 Devices for Students – $30 million
Student Health – $10 million
Community Colleges – $25 million
UNC Flexibility Funding – $44.4 million
Assistance for Private Colleges – $20 million
Department of Health and Human Services:
Testing, Tracing and Trends – $25 million
Enhanced Public Health Capacity – $20 million
Enhanced Behavioral Health – $20 million
Rural and Underserved Communities – $50 million
Food, Safety, Shelter, Foster and Child Care: $27.5 million
Financial Support for Assisted Living Facilities: $25 million
N.C. Medical School Research Fund:
UNC School of Public Health/NC Collaboratory: $29 million
Duke University Human Vaccine Institute: $15 million
ECU Brody School of Medicine: $15 million
Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine: $6 million
Wake Forest University Health Services: $20 million
North Carolina Hospitals:
Rural Hospitals: $65 million
Teaching Hospitals Relief Fund: $15 million
General Hospital Relief Fund: $15 million
Local Government Assistance: $150 million
Providers and Emergency Responders:
Enhanced PPE and Sanitation Supplies – $50 million
Association of Community Health Centers: $5 million
Prescriptions for Indigent and Uninsured: $1.5 million
Free and Charitable Clinics: $5 million
Small Business Assistance Loans: $125 million
State Government Operations: $85 million
Transportation Operations: $300 million
Tourism Industry Support: $5 million
Governor Roy Cooper addressed the passage of the relief bills with the following statement: “I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon.”