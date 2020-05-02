S.C. Gov. McMaster to lift ‘Home or Work’ order, allow outside dining at restaurants

The governor also announced that beginning on May 4, restaurants throughout South Carolina may provide outdoor customer dining service in addition to existing take out, curbside, and delivery services.
The governor also announced that the order for short term rental companies to deny reservations, has since lapsed and was not renewed. Executive Order 2020-14, requiring individuals entering the state from the coronavirus “hotspots” to self-quarantine for two weeks, has also been lifted.
