Shopping malls in North Carolina expected to reopen on May 8

RALEIGH, NC (The News & Observer) — Several major shopping malls in North Carolina are expected to reopen on the same day Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order is scheduled to end.

The News & Observer reports that Simon Property Group announced that it plans to reopen the SouthPark and Concord Mills malls and Charlotte Premium Outlets on May 8. A statement on Simon’s website says the planned reopenings are based on “current state and/or local stay-at-home or closure orders, which are subject to change.”

The mall operator said all employees will be required to wear masks and take hand-washing breaks. The malls will also limit entrances, hours and the number of people in the buildings.