St. Jude music therapists organize backyard jams for kids

(AP) — Let’s get moving! That’s how Amy Love, a music therapist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, begins a video for her young patients as she sits cross-legged on a blanket in her backyard.

Along with fellow music therapist Celeste Douglas and intern Abigail Parrish, Love has temporarily left the Memphis hospital to help ensure the safety of the severely ill children there. But the trio hasn’t given up on making them music.

They’ve grabbed guitars and little drums, shakers and tambourines, as they record music videos at Love’s house. Her dog joins in on the fun.