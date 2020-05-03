In televised town hall, President Trump pushes for economic reopening

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing for an economic reopening, one his advisers believe will be essential for his reelection chances in November.

In a “virtual” town hall televised Sunday night from inside the Lincoln Memorial, the president fielded Americans’ questions about their coronavirus concerns.

He acknowledged fear on both sides of the issue, some Americans worried about getting sick while others are concerned about losing jobs.

Trump defended his administration’s response from criticism it has moved too slowly and said the nation is ready to begin reopening.