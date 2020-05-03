Social distancing by the sea: Holden Beach attracts many on first weekend reopen

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beach bums rejoice. Holden Beach reopens after closing for nearly a month during the coronavirus pandemic.

A weekend of beautiful weather brought lots of people to the beach.

It was full of people of all ages enjoying the sun, sand and waves.

“Everybody’s keeping their distance and it’s fairly safe. I wish the restaurants were open, but we’ll take what we can get right now,” Leland Resident Paul Modugno said.

Modugno says it feels good to get out.

“It’s a beautiful day. Being cooped up for two months, you need to get out.” he said.

One beach-goer spent her day collecting shells and taking in her surroundings.

“The weather’s beautiful, there’s a cool breeze, listening to the laughter of children, watching other shell collectors pick up their treasures and be so excited, people sun-bathing, people enjoying the weather,” Supply Resident Evelyn Claus said. “I think that’s gotta be good.”

Claus says it was a perfect day to enjoy outdoors.

“It’s wonderful. And everybody seems to be social distancing well,” she said.

She says she’s grateful to local leaders for opening the beach.

“Thank you to the Mayor of Holden Beach for letting us all have this opportunity,” Claus said.