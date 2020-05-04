Author says prequel to ‘Twilight’ series will arrive Aug. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Midnight Sun” will finally appear.

Stephenie Meyer’s long-awaited prequel to her “Twilight” series is coming out Aug. 4.

The author made the announcement on her website Monday.

“The Midnight Sun” is narrated from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. Meyer had abandoned “The Midnight Sun” more than a decade ago after part of it leaked online.

Her “Twilight” series has sold more than 100 million copies and was adapted into a blockbuster film franchise that starred Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.