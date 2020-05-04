Baby rhino at North Carolina Zoo has been named Jojo

ASHEBORO, NC (AP) — A zoo in North Carolina has announced the name of a baby rhino after the public was invited to vote on a list of names.

First Lady of North Carolina Kristin Cooper announced Monday that the name of the rhino is Jojo.

We sent a special package to @FLONC so she could deliver the great news! We have a winning name for our youngest Southern white rhino calf. Check out the video to learn her name: https://t.co/Ber8p9WBmM pic.twitter.com/2T5tGVQPzn — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) May 4, 2020

She was born at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy.

The baby had weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth.

The public had voted in an online poll from a list of names provided by the Zoo’s rhino keepers.