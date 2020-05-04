Carolina Beach announces which lots will open at noon

By
WWAY News
-
0
Carolina Beach. (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is opening select public parking lots and meters at noon.

Only non-stationary exercise activities limited to walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing/watersports are allowed.

- Advertisement -

As a reminder, paid parking is in effect and visitors should pay the posted hourly rates.

A map of the open parking locations can also be accessed by clicking this link.

The town said most open parking areas allow for “no-contact” payment options using a credit card with the Parkmobile app or pay by phone.

Also starting at noon, fishing will be allowed on the beach strand.

 

 

 

You Might Also Like