Convicted sex offender accused of attempted kidnapping in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man who previously served time in prison for attempting to kidnap a boy near a bus stop in Hampstead is once again charged with a similar crime.
The Surf City Police Department said they received a complaint that Randall Bryant, 44, attempted to lure a juvenile from a public place into his vehicle. Brant then left the area. Officers spotted the vehicle and pulled him over. Police say while they were attempting to detain Bryant he resisted.
Bryant is charged with the following:
- 1 Count Attempted Second Degree Kidnapping
- 1 Count Resist, Delay, Obstruct Arrest
- 1 Count Simple Assault
- 1 Count Intoxicated and Disruptive
- 2 Counts Communicating Threats
He was taken to the Pender County Jail and placed under a $32,000 bond.
In 2009, Bryant was found guilty of attempted kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child after he tried to solicit sex from a child in Hampstead. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, he was released from prison in 2013.
According to a StarNews article, Bryant was registered as a sex offender stemming from a 2004 conviction in Ohio on a charge of gross sexual imposition. He also was convicted in Ohio in 2002 for criminal child enticement.
Bryant is required to maintain a lifetime sexual offender registry based on these prior convictions.