Man accused of fatally shooting woman in Rocky Point

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot a woman to death in Rocky Point on Sunday.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says they found a woman shot outside a home on Wild Turkey Trail.

Paramedics responded and attempted life saving measures, but the victim, Carlene Brannon, 40, of Rocky Point was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Lewis Willoughby, Sr., 67, was arrested and charged with one count of 2nd degree murder.

Willoughby is being held in the Pender County Jail under no bond at this time.