Loved ones of two missing women search by foot for the car they were last seen in

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have been covering 25-year-old Paige Escalera and 27-year-old Stephanie Mayorga since last week.

Family and friends continued to search the Cape Fear in hopes of finding a big clue that could lead to the missing couple.

They used as many options as they could, worked with local, state, and federal agencies, and looked specifically for the car the two were last seen in.

“We need to get these beautiful girls home, as fast…we want them home. We want them home.” Paige’s mother, Allison Rice said.

It was a passionate, yet painful plea from concerned parents who wanted nothing more, than to see their loved ones again.

“This is our worst nightmare,” Mayorga’s father, Rigo Villafuerte said.

But through it all, they have relied on prayer and faith.

“Lord we say, come home, come home today. Come home today, if anyone listening up there and have seen them, Nicole, Paige if you watching, come home. We love you,” A family friend said.

Escalera and Mayorga’s loved ones met Monday morning at HomeGoods in Wilmington, where they assigned search locations to people before dividing up to look for the couple’s dark grey dodge dart.

“The car is our main focus. If we find this car, it’s going to lead us to that first clue.” Escalera’s Stepfather, Daniel Rice expressed.

Investigators said the two were last seen on Wednesday, April 15 near Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway with the South Carolina tags, MVS-902.

“The dent that’s in the back bumper on the left hand side,” Villafuerte said. “There’s a dent there. In the front fender, there’s a crack straight down the middle. I think these are very unique things about the vehicle.”

Villafuerte said the more help from the community, the faster they will be able to bring their loved ones home.

“If you own property, you own farms or anything, please go out, there. If you see a car, underneath a tarp, please we beg you,” Villafuerte added.

Family members asked that people keep their eyes open for the small details like the couple’s individual features.

If you have evidence that could help officers find the women, investigators ask that you report the Wilmington Police Department or the remain anonymous, use text a tip.