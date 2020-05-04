Man charged following multi-car wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested over the weekend following a multi-car wreck in Wilmington, police say.

Wilmington police responded to a crash in the 900 block of S. 6th Street around 4 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they saw an SUV overturned in the road. WPD says the vehicle hit a parked Jeep in the back corner causing the Jeep to move forward and strike an unoccupied work van, causing the van to move forward and hit a boat on a trailer.

Police say there were needles in plain view at the scene, and officers found heroin inside the suspect’s SUV.

Bennett Nowlan Hall, 32, was arrested and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police currently believe the crash was caused by distracted driving.