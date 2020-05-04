Teen dies after fall from South Carolina waterfall

SUNSET, SC (AP) – Officials in South Carolina say a teenager who fell from a waterfall in a hiking area died of blunt force trauma.

News outlets report 18-year-old Nathalie Ospina was pronounced dead Sunday at Twin Falls in Sunset.

Pickens County Emergency Management says crews responding to the report of the fall encountered a large amount of visitors at the hiking area.

There were also treacherous conditions reported at the base of the waterfall.

It’s unclear what led up to the fatal fall.

The investigation has been handed over to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.