Two NC police officers shot while trying to serve warrants

SPRING LAKE, NC (WTVD) — Two Spring Lake police officers were shot Monday morning when they tried to serve warrants on two suspects at home, according to Spring Lake police.

The officers were shot at a home in the 600 block of Poe Avenue around 12:45.

Investigators said the suspects were wanted in connection to a shooting that involved a 16-year-old weeks ago.

A release from the department says a male suspect was immediately taken into custody after officers knocked on the door. While they were arresting him, a second suspect then shot the two officers–one in the arm and one in the stomach. The second suspect, a woman, was then shot. The suspect was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then taken by helicopter to UNC-Chapel Hill for a trauma injury.

One officer is recovering after undergoing surgery at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The other officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

