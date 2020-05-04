UNCW cancels remaining non-athletics summer programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that all remaining non-athletics summer program will no longer take place due to COVID-19.

UNCW released the following statement Monday morning:

UNCW summer programs, camps, and conferences (non-athletics) have been canceled through August 5th. However, we are happy to share that some camps and programs will be offering innovative and exciting participation online; please check individual programs’ websites for information. UNCW Athletics will announce a decision about their camps by May 15.. We are so disappointed to have to cancel our non-Athletics programming but we believe we have to proceed with our campers’ safety, and that of our community, in mind. We hope you will participate in online programming as available, and we look forward to seeing our campers in person next summer!

The university will announce an update on athletics camps by May 15.

In late April, the leader of North Carolina’s public university system says he plans to reopen campuses in the fall with precautions against COVID-19.