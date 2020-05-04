Woman charged after licking hands, touching items in store

SUMTER, SC (AP) — A woman who allegedly licked her hands and touched food items and several surfaces at a South Carolina grocery store and sandwich shop has been arrested.

News outlets report Shenir Gibson Holliday was taken into custody Saturday after Sumter police responded to reports of a suspicious person at an IGA grocery store.

Authorities say surveillance footage from the grocery store and a sandwich shop from a previous incident showed 38-year-old Holliday licking her hands before touching food items, debit card machines, coins and other things.

She has been charged and ordered to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

