At least one arrest made in ReOpen NC protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Protesters once again turned out in Raleigh to protest against the safety regulations put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The group gathered outside the North Carolina General Assembly was smaller than previous ReOpen NC protests. The group was estimated at about 100 people; previous protests had around 300 protesters.

ABC11 crews at the scene saw at least one person being taken into custody by police.

The ReOpen movement has organized protests across the country. Their stated goal is to get the government to reopen businesses that have been closed as the country deals with the spread of COVID-19. Last week, four people were arrested in connection with a protest, including one of the ReOpen NC administrators.

