Brunswick County gets funding to repair EMS facility damaged in Florence

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA continue to support a wide variety of Hurricanes Florence recovery projects throughout the state.

The following organizations are recent beneficiaries of state and federal dollars that reimburse expenses related to the storms.

Brunswick County : more than $9,200 to repair an EMS facility in Leland.

: more than $9,200 to repair an EMS facility in Leland. City of Laurinburg: more than $135,800 to repair the fire station on North Main Street and replace destroyed contents.

more than $135,800 to repair the fire station on North Main Street and replace destroyed contents. Cumberland County Hospital System: more than $57,400 for repairs to the Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital.

more than $57,400 for repairs to the Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital. North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources: more than $162,700 for repairs to Tryon Palace in New Bern.

more than $162,700 for repairs to Tryon Palace in New Bern. Town of Chapel Hill: more than $64,900 to restore the Morgan Creek Trail to make it safe again for recreational activities.

- Advertisement -

In total, FEMA has approved more than $685 million in Hurricane Florence-related expenses in North Carolina through the Public Assistance program. The state and FEMA continue working with communities across the state to ensure they receive all eligible disaster assistance.

Public Assistance benefits all community members. It provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

The program is a cost-sharing. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.