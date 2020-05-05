City of Wilmington extending state of emergency order

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has decided to extend its state of emergency order after city council met Tuesday night.

The order will be extended through Friday, which is also when Governor Roy Cooper will begin shifting the state into Phase 1 of his three phase reopening plan.

The state of emergency keeps all hotels and other short-term lodging closed as well as public amusement facilities, playgrounds and team sports facilities.

However, there is a possibility that those facilities and businesses will have to stay closed past Friday.

“We have to make a decision by the 8th if we’re going to let these restrictions completely go away, or we’re going to modify them in such a way that we feel fall in line with what public health and what the governor’s office is talking about,” says Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

Saffo says he will speak with council members over the next 72 hours to determine the best plan for lifting restrictions.