County schools distribute 350,000 meals to students under stay-at-home orders

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — So far, New Hanover County schools have distributed 350,000 meals to students who are under stay at home orders.

Cafeteria Manager Nancy Ward says they served 471 meals Tuesday at Castle Hayne Elementary School. On average, she says they deliver about 50 more lunches per day than what they serve through the free and reduced lunch program.

Ward says hot lunch and breakfast are served Monday through Friday via bus drop off and curbside pick up at 20 locations across the county from Castle Hayne to Carolina Beach.

“Several weeks ago we started the bus delivery and that’s been tremendous,” Ward said. “It’s helped out a lot of parents that couldn’t get here.”

She also says it’s making an impact.

“A teacher that takes some meals to kids in her neighborhood and they run to her,” Ward said. “They are so excited to get a hot meal, so it is very exciting to hear how people are enjoying and having these meals provided for their children.”

Ward says daily meals are offered for anyone in the county under the age of 18.

She says her workers are also thankful they are still employed and able to serve their community, during this time.