Deputies investigating robbery at gas station in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to The Circle K convenience store located at 3053 Castle Hayne Road shortly before 4 a.m.

The suspect entered the store, confronted the cashier and demanded money.

After receiving cash from the register and cigarettes, the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a facial covering, latex gloves, black jacket, and camouflage pants.

If you have any information for the robbery, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4161 or visit here.