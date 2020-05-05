New Hanover County Schools working on graduation plan

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education says they are still assessing their options for graduation, discussing the topic at a meeting Tuesday night.

Interim Superintendent Del Burns says the board is working with two different task forces to determine the best options. One task force addresses traditional high schools while the other addresses year-round high schools.

“The composition of the task forces includes the senior class president, the faculty class advisor, and the principal from each of the high schools,” Dr. Burns says. “Also we’ve involved the deputy superintendent, the director of secondary education and the director of safety for New Hanover County Schools and a public health official.”

Dr. Burns says they have surveyed more than 1,000 families about graduation preferences and the task forces will use that data when making a decision.

Dr. Burns says he expects a recommendation from the task forces toward the end of May.

Graduation is currently on the calendar for June 13.