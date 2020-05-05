NHSO: Man stabs woman multiple times at New Hanover County home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of stabbing a woman several times late Monday night at a New Hanover County home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 9641 River Rd. Lot #101 to reports of a stabbing around 9:10 p.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

NHSO says deputies and detectives then began their investigation and identified Derek Moores as the suspect.

NHSO K9 units tracked from where Moores was last seen headed towards Snows Cut Park. Approximately two hours after deputies began searching, he was located and arrested on S. Seabreeze Rd.

Related Article: 2 women wounded in shooting on South Carolina State campus

No word on what led to the stabbing.

Derek Moores, 65, is charged with first degree attempted murder. He is in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.