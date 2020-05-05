North Carolina principal sorry for racial remark during meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) — A school principal in North Carolina apologized after making a reference to “colored folks” during a staff meeting.

The Charlotte Observer reports the apology by Charlotte’s Ardrey Kell High School Principal David Switzer was made in a follow-up staff meeting to the cultural training in August.

Switzer says in a recording obtained by the Observer that he thought he said persons of color instead of colored folks.

Switzer told the Observer that he made the comment while noting the importance of “cultural proficiency” training that is available for staff at the school.

The Observer reports the comments follow a string of racial incidents at the school.