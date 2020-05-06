Carolina Beach to lift restrictions Friday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will lift all town-imposed restrictions on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Those restrictions include short-term rentals, public parking, and beach activities.

Governor Roy Cooper continues to mandate other entities detailed in Executive Order No. 138. These include restaurants, bars, salons, and other retail vendors.

The Town encourages all to continue practicing social distancing and safety guidelines in public places as recommended by the CDC and other public health officials.