Giant cinnamon rolls raise money, feed ‘bellies and souls’

WINTER PARK, FL (AP) — What began as an effort by Whitney Rutz to cheer herself up ended up lifting the spirits of many others – one giant cinnamon roll at a time.

Rutz’s rolls have raised more than $35,000 for the Oregon Food Bank. At first, she was auctioning the rolls off – the first went for $300.

Now, Rutz, with some help, bakes a giant roll, 12 inches across and weighing more than five pounds, for every $500 raised.

The highest contributor of the day decides where the roll goes – and most have sent them to health care workers.