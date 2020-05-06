Health care workers being matched to NC facilities seeking staff

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Due to COVID-19, many health care facilities in North Carolina, particularly long-term care facilities, are seeking to urgently hire staff for temporary, part-time or full-time roles.

There is an urgent need for Registered Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants, among other roles to supplement current workers and in some cases fill in for workers affected by COVID-19.

Interested health care employees with the ability to pick up extra shifts or who may have been laid off from facilities and are seeking full-time roles can register here.

A volunteer team at the ECU School of Nursing will match individuals interested in these opportunities with facilities needing staff. RNs and LPNs with out-of-state licenses or students eligible for graduation are also able to work under certain circumstances. The Board of Nursing website has more information.

The facilities will be hiring these staff directly. The state of North Carolina is only matching interested health care workers with facilities that have staffing needs.

This effort is separate from other efforts the NC Department of Health and Human Services is undertaking to supplement the health care workforce throughout the state. This includes: