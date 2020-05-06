HPU Poll: Presidential approval at 44%, Governor approval at 60%

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — A new High Point University Poll finds that North Carolinians give President Donald Trump a job approval rating of 44%, with just less than half (46%) of North Carolina residents saying they disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president.

The same North Carolina residents gave Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 60% with 20% saying they disapprove. Only 20% did not offer an opinion ether way.

In April 2019, the HPU Poll found the president with an approval rating of 40% and the governor with an approval rating of 41% among North Carolina residents.

More than half (57%) of North Carolinians said the country is on the wrong track, compared to 58% who said the same in the March/April 2019 poll.

“North Carolinians that participated in the HPU Poll were given the opportunity to rate their approval of our elected officials during this pandemic,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “We did not observe much change in our recent poll of President Trump’s approval rating, while Gov. Cooper’s approval rating is higher than approximately a year ago.”

All adults – Country Direction (April/May 2020)

Do you think things in this country are generally going in the right direction or do you feel things have gotten pretty seriously off on the wrong track?

Right direction – 35%

Wrong track – 57%

Don’t know/refused – 9%

(All adult North Carolina residents, cell and landline phone sample, surveyed April 16 to May 1, 2020, n = 404 and margin of sampling error is +/- 4.9%)

All adults – Presidential Job Approval (April/May 2020)

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

Approve – 44%

Disapprove – 46%

Don’t know/refused – 10%

(All adult North Carolina residents, cell and landline phone sample, surveyed April 16 to May 1, 2020, n = 404 and margin of sampling error is +/- 4.9%)

All adults – NC Governor Approval (April/May 2020)

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Roy Cooper is handling his job as Governor of North Carolina?

Approve – 60%

Disapprove – 20%

Don’t know/refused – 20%

(All adult North Carolina residents, cell and landline phone sample, surveyed April 16 to May 1, 2020, n = 404 and margin of sampling error is +/- 4.9%)

The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers working remotely through the High Point University Survey Research Center, calling on April 16 – May 1. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 404 adults interviewed on landline or cellular telephones. The Survey Research Center contracted with dynata, formerly Research Now SSI: https://www.dynata.com/ to acquire these samples. The survey has an estimated margin of sampling error of approximately 4.9 percentage points for all adult respondents. The data is weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and education level based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional error into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available here.

Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past studies can be found at the Survey Research Center website here. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.

The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative. For more information, see here.