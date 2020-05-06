Man accused of stealing car from Wilmington parking lot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of stealing a car in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

Wilmington police responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of S. 17th Street in reference to a vehicle stolen out of a parking lot.

Around 25 minutes later, an officer located the stolen vehicle and pursued the suspect, Christopher Click, at a low speed for roughly 15 minutes until he reportedly hit a parked car at 16th and Queen Street, ending the chase.

While there was a driver in the parked car, police say the person was not hurt.

Click, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of Injury to Real Property and one count of Speeding to Elude Arrest with Aggravating Factors, No Operators License, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Larceny, Driving While Impaired, and Reckless Driving to Endanger.

He was given a $26,000 bond.