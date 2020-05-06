N. Carolina sues towing company for price-gouging amid virus

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have filed the state’s first price-gouging lawsuit against a towing company accused of employing predatory towing and booting practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement Tuesday a temporary restraining order was issued on Charlotte’s A1 Towing Solutions and its owner, David Satterfield, for allegedly violating the state’s price gouging statute.

The order bans them from conducting their towing business until a court hearing.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the company charged drivers more than $4,000 to release their trucks after improperly towing and booting them.