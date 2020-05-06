NC Air National Guard to conduct Air Force salute flyover in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, will be conducting a one aircraft C-17 flyover in the state, with New Hanover Regional Medical Center on the list of locations.

The aircraft will flyover of various North Carolina cities, hospitals, and food banks on Thursday, May 7, as part of “Operation: American Resolve.”

The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training.

The map depicting scheduled route for the flyovers can be used to assist in documentation of the event. The C-17 will depart the Charlotte Douglass International Airport at 10:00 a.m. and travel to the locations listed below.

Please remember proper social distancing and protective measures while viewing.

Questions can be directed to the 145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs Office at 910-916-0868.

Route of Flight:

All times are subject to change.

Asheville area – 10:50

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory NC – 11:07

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston Salem – 11:21

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30

High Point Regional – 11:25

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill – 11:39

UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham – 11:42

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46

Central Regional Hospital

Murdoch Developmental Center

R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00

Goldsboro – 12:09

Cherry Hospital

O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville – 12:35

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25

Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25

Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27

MISSION COMPLETE