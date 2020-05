NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit is investigating a case of animal abuse.

A puppy was found in the dumpster at a Taco Bell on S. 17th Street on April 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

NHSO says the puppy, now named Argos, is a pit mix and suffered from some injuries but is being treated.

If anyone has any information on the puppy, contact ASU at 798-7517 or 798-7524 or submit a tip here.